Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Bollywood has been a home for several high-budget movies which often break records when it comes to box office collections. However, in the last 4 to 5 years, the Hindi film industry has, at times, witnessed a draught of successful movies.

Film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh attributes the recent decline in Bollywood film performance to a combination of factors, including shooting locations and the actors' high social media dependence.

In recent years, Bollywood saw major flops, including Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Jigra, which saw major stars like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

While speaking with ANI, Taran Adarsh reflected on the latest pattern of the Bollywood films and said that most movies are flopping because they are metro-centric in nature and lack entertainment for the mass audience.

"Most of the films are flopping because we are making metro-centric films. We are making films keeping the cities in mind. Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad. What should the majority audience see? The mass belts, the Hindi circuit, what should they see. They want to see films full of local entertainment." said Adarsh.

The film critic cited the example of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree's box office collection to attribute the location factor as one of the reasons for the film's success in Bollywood.

"Pushpa, why did you do so much business? Why did Stree do so much business? Before that, Jawan, Pathan, Animal or Gadar. Why were they so successful? Or recently, Chhaava. It is going close to 600 crores. Because the main reason behind it is that the audience is happy to see that film. They are happy from the bottom of their heart. But if you don't make good films, you can't expect the audience to break into cinemas and your film to be successful." said Adarsh.

The film critic also highlighted the growing influence of social media managers and other staff members of actors, which has impacted the film selection by celebrities.

"Earlier, it used to happen that whether it was a producer or a director, they used to tell their story to the actors sitting in front. In the 1970s and 80s, we used to go and meet people. Today, there are 25 people surrounded. Social media managers, bouncers, their entire staff, their catering department people, about whom I have mentioned, they listen to these stories today. And they tell the actor whether he should do it or not." said Taran Aadarsh.

In terms of Bollywood releases, the Salaman Khan starrer Sikandar was released on March 30. On the first day, the film collected Rs 54.72 crore globally. (ANI)

