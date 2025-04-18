Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Actor Michael B Jordan never liked the fake blood while making his new vampire thriller, 'Sinners'.

The actor teamed up with writer-director Ryan Coogler on the film, which takes place in 1930s Mississippi and sees Jordan in dual roles, reported People.

For making the vampire spectacle, it required gallons of prop blood and gore, and Coogler informed that at one point during the production, the crew called for a meeting to discuss Jordan's dislike of the sticky red substance.

"I liked the fangs. Fangs were dope. The blood was a bit messy and uncomfortable at times. The blood was a lot," said Jordan before Coogler added, "I got called into a meeting a few weeks in by my producer and my wife, Zinzi Coogler, and she was like, 'Hey, we gotta talk about Mike.' I'm like, 'What? What's going on?' And she's like, 'The blood -- he doesn't like it.' I'm like, 'Wait, what?'," as per the outlet.

Jordan shared, "First of all, there's a difference between complaining and venting. I was just more venting, you know what I'm saying? But they care about me, so they had a meeting. I appreciate the meeting."

Coogler recalled, "I remember some times where I'm like, 'Okay, action,' and you're like, 'This is disgusting....'" Jordan agreed, "Disgusting."

Jordan, who collaborated with Coogler on the 2013 American biographical drama film 'Fruitvale Station', shared that he was never a horror movie fan, which motivated him to opt for 'Sinners', as per the outlet.

"I wanted to do this, partially trying to help take the edge off a little bit. I was like, maybe if I know how it's done and I'm in it, I might like horror movies a little bit more," he said. "I do like them a lot more, I just want to say that," reported People.

'Sinners' is in theatres now. (ANI)

