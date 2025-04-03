Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Actor and film producer Michael B Jordan hinted at new 'The Thomas Crown Affair' movie. The star, who is directing an updated version of the film assured the CinemaCon audience that it "isn't just another remake."

"This isn't just another remake," Jordan said. He also added, "It's a kind of movie that demands the big screen." Jordan directs and stars opposite Taylor Russell in the heist feature, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Amazon MGM executive Kevin Wilson, who was on the stage, shared that the movie "promises to surprise audiences with a few modern twists."

The Thomas Crown Affair originated with director Norman Jewison's 1968 film starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway in the story of an insurance investigator working to track down the perpetrator of a bank heist. It landed two Oscar nominations, as per the outlet.

It was remade in 1999, with the updated version starring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo.

Drew Pearce (The Fall Guy) wrote the script for the latest movie after Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson penned a previous draft.

'The Thomas Crown Affair' reunites Jordan with the studio that released his directorial debut, 'Creed III', in 2023.

CinemaCon is the annual event for exhibitors and Hollywood studios that runs this year from March 31 to April 3.

