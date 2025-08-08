Los Angeles [US], August 8 (ANI): Filmmaker Michael Bay is no more a part of Will Smith's action film 'Fast and Loose'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Michael has exited the project amid creative differences with Will Smith.

'Fast and Loose' focuses on a crime boss who loses his memory after an attack and gradually learns that he was leading a double life as a CIA agent. Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner and Eric Pearson worked on the screenplay. Jon and Erich Hoeber wrote the original script after selling their pitch to Netflix.

The project is expected to go on floors in 2026 and will be focused on attaching a filmmaker in the meantime.

Producers for Fast and Loose include Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87North, along with Smith. Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson serve as executive producers for STXfilms.

Fast and Loose has been in the works since before Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. (ANI)

