Washington DC [US], April 30 (ANI): The premiere date of 'Dexter: Resurrection' has finally been revealed by the makers. Along with this, they have also released the teaser of the series.

According to Deadline, the new instalment of 'Dexter: Resurrection' is set to premiere on July 11.

The date was announced in the latest teaser for 'Dexter: Resurrection', featuring C Hall's character sporting his trademark grin as he holds a newspaper with the title, "Dexter Morgan Is Dead."

As per Deadline, the series will debut with two episodes via streaming and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers before its on-air debut Sunday, July 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Each remaining episode will drop weekly.

Dexter: Resurrection takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace, reported Deadline.

Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right.

However, the closure won't come easily to him. When Miami Metro's Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast.

As father and son navigate their darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined--and that the only way out is together.

Apart from Michael C Hall reprising his role in the series, the show also stars Uma Thurman as Charley, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suarez as Elsa Rivera, with James Remar as Dexter's father, Harry Morgan, and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater.

Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian will guest star as Lowell, Mia, Al, and Gareth, respectively, reported Deadline. (ANI)

