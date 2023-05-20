Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): Singer-Composer Mika Singh has condoled the death of actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana. Sharing his personal experience, the singer wrote on Instagram, "I remember meeting Mr. P khurana ji he used to come on zee punjabi. We met couple of time in chandigarh and delhi . He Was just not a great man but also very down to earth like true punjabi. May waheguru bless his soul rest in peace more strength to his family."

P Khuarna passed away on Friday morning. "It's with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement read.

P Khurana was popularly known in North India for his contribution to the field of astrology. Hailing from Chandigarh, he had written books based on his knowledge of the subject. (ANI)

