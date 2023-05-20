Sonakshi Sinha is busy receiving praise for her OTT debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad. The investigative thriller sees Sonakshi Sinha playing the role of a police officer who's hunting a serial killer. Sonakshi's performance has earned her some rave reviews, and we bet she's the happiest. While it's been a while since she has delivered any box office hit, we are glad for her winning streak has just begun on the OTT. On days when Sonakshi isn't impressing us with her acting proficiency, she's wooing our hearts with her sartorial picks. Heeramandi First Look Out! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix Series Stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari Among Others (Watch Video).

One look at Sonakshi's Instagram account and you are convinced that she loves flaunting her midriff. With the help of her favourite stylist, Mohit Rai, the Dabangg beauty manages to deliver some stunning looks that will make your jaw drop. She, especially, loves her co-ord sets where she pairs her cape with a bralette and a skirt on most occasions. Now, if you are an admirer of this silhouette too, we suggest you start bookmarking her different looks. Which looks you are asking? Well, the ones that we have personally selected. They are right below. So go ahead and have a look. Sonakshi Sinha and Virat Kohli Dancing to ‘Saree Ke Fall’ Song at Rohit Sharma’s Wedding Goes Viral- WATCH.

In Papa Don't Preach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S̶o̶n̶a̶k̶s̶h̶i̶ ̶S̶i̶n̶h̶a̶ (@aslisona)

In Arpita Mehta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S̶o̶n̶a̶k̶s̶h̶i̶ ̶S̶i̶n̶h̶a̶ (@aslisona)

In House of CB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S̶o̶n̶a̶k̶s̶h̶i̶ ̶S̶i̶n̶h̶a̶ (@aslisona)

In Arpita Mehta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S̶o̶n̶a̶k̶s̶h̶i̶ ̶S̶i̶n̶h̶a̶ (@aslisona)

In Itrh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S̶o̶n̶a̶k̶s̶h̶i̶ ̶S̶i̶n̶h̶a̶ (@aslisona)

In Bouji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S̶o̶n̶a̶k̶s̶h̶i̶ ̶S̶i̶n̶h̶a̶ (@aslisona)

In Anita Dongre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S̶o̶n̶a̶k̶s̶h̶i̶ ̶S̶i̶n̶h̶a̶ (@aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in key roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2023 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).