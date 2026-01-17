Los Angeles [US], January 17 (ANI): Mike Flanagan's 'The Exorcist' has got a release date. The film will be out in theatres in 2027.

Starring Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson and "Hamnet" breakout Jacobi Jupe, the film is dated for March 12, 2027. Universal announced on Friday, Variety reported.

Flanagan ("The Fall of the House of Usher," "Doctor Sleep," The Life of Chuck") is writing, directing and producing the newest installment for Universal and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, which has been described as a "radical new take" on the iconic horror property.

The Exorcist (1973), directed by William Friedkin, centers on a desperate mother (Ellen Burstyn) who turns to two Catholic priests to save her 12-year-old daughter (Linda Blair) from demonic possession. The film became both a critical and commercial phenomenon, earning 10 Academy Award nominations and grossing approximately USD 441 million worldwide.

"The Exorcist" is produced by David Robinson, Jason Blum and Flanagan. Alexandra Magistro and Ryan Turek serve as executive producers. (ANI)

