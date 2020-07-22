New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Spreading awareness about precautionary measures against coronavirus in a quirky way, singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus on Wednesday posted a goofy picture of herself and said that the "shady side-eye" in the picture is for all those who are not wearing masks at public places.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer took to Instagram to post a monochrome picture where she is seen wearing black coloured patterned trousers with a matching jacket and a white coloured crop top.

Also Read | #TMKOC Becomes The Top Trend On Twitter After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans Post Funny Memes Welcoming The Show's Fresh Episodes!.

"That shady side-eye to y'all who ain't wearing your recommended, in many places MANDATORY masks," she wrote in the caption.

Many celebrities including actors Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Jennifer Aniston have also commented on the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

Also Read | RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Fans Demand Justice For The Late Actor By Lighting Candles In Peaceful Online Protest '#Candle4SSR' (View Tweets).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)