Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): Following her well-received performance last weekend on 'Saturday Night Live', American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus is cementing her relationship with the Peacock, sealing an overall talent and development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

According to Variety, the pact includes a first-look arrangement between Cyrus' production company Hopetown Entertainment, which she runs with her mother and manager Tish Cyrus.

Hopetown will develop scripted and unscripted projects for the NBCU outlets including NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock. Cyrus may serve as a producer, performer, and/or host on any number of networks, cable, streaming and syndication programs.

As part of the deal, Cyrus will also star in three specials for NBCU, starting with the Pride concert special 'Stand By You', for Peacock. The one-hour special was filmed in Nashville and features Cyrus singing her hits and her take on classics, "all in the spirit of Pride." Cyrus is a former judge on NBC's 'The Voice', where she was featured in Seasons 11 and 13.

Cyrus said in a statement, "I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years. Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU. This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too."

She further added, "We're starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event."

Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, called Cyrus "the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar and her Pride special, 'Stand By You' for Peacock is the perfect way to kick off this incredible partnership. The creative possibilities for Miley across our portfolio are literally endless and we can't wait to collaborate on amazing projects across genres with her, Tish Cyrus's Hopetown Entertainment and Adam Leber for Rebel."

Cyrus is the latest performer to land an overall deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment; previously Rovner signed a pact with singer Meghan Trainor to star in and develop the sitcom for NBC, among other things in a cross-platform deal.

Cyrus' seventh studio album, 'Plastic Hearts', was released in November and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart. More recently, she recorded a remix of The Kid Laroi's 'Without You', which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Rock Chart. She performed the track with The Kid Laroi on 'SNL'.

Miley launched the Instagram Live talk show 'Bright Minded' at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, interviewing Alicia Keys, Reese Witherspoon, Elton John, Senator Elizabeth Warren and more.

Her non-profit organization The Happy Hippie Foundation has supported homeless and LGBTQ youth across the country, and she helped launch the Malibu Foundation to support Malibu after the Woolsey Fire.

On TV, Cyrus has starred in Netflix's 'Black Mirror' episode 'Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too', and of course, at the start of her career she was known as the Disney Channel's 'Hannah Montana'. (ANI)

