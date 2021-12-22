Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): South star Tovino Thomas is extremely excited for his superhero movie titled 'Minal Murali'. He feels it will be the biggest movie of his career.

"Minnal Murali will be the biggest movie of my career considering the scale of the movie and the budget involved. That budget was essential to making this movie because, for a movie that's two hours and a few minutes long, we shot for 110 days and packed up on the 111th day. So if we have shot for 110 days, one can understand how much content would be there. And in terms of challenges playing the role, it was really fulfilling to pull off 4 different looks in the film and play a character that has a crazy journey from being a common man to a superhero. Getting a team that was 100% committed to bringing out the best from what we had on paper, was one of the biggest blessings we had," Tovino shared.

Directed by Basil Joseph, the film features Tovino as Minnal Murali alongside Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese.

It will be out on December 24 on Netflix. (ANI)

