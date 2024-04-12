Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently gave fans a glimpse of their family time by sharing a sweet video of an intimate evening with her husband Shahid Kapoor, his parents Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak and other members.

Mira posted a reel on her Instagram, showing Shahid setting up a family selfie with a timer. He gathers the whole extended family close to the camera but then surprises them by revealing it's actually a video. The family erupts into laughter at the realization.

The couple, along with Shahid's parents, can be seen dressed casually in the video.

Mira is seen wearing a pink top while Shahid opted for a black ganji. Pankaj is dressed in a crisp white shirt, while Supriya is seen in a pistachio green salwar suit.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5oS3-4Npp4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Mira captioned the fun reel, "When it's a full house!"

Among other family members present, Shahid's sister and actor Sanah Kapur can also be seen in a blue kurti and pink dupatta.

Mira also took to her Instagram stories to share further glimpses about the family gathering. One post featured a video displaying the Mexican dinner spread, which included taco shells, fajitas, salsa, and guacamole. Another video showcased a range of mango desserts, such as mango souffle, mango rasmalai, and mango rabri. Her last Story of the day depicted the whole family gathered in the living area, watching an Indian Premier League match on TV.

She wrote in the caption, "Khao, piyo, dekho" (eat, drink, watch).

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018. (ANI)

