Makers of the upcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 unveiled an intriguing trailer, that opens up to the world of dark digital delicious dogma, which is relevant to today's youth and realities. Taking to Instagram, production house Balaji Motion Pictures treated fans with the trailer video and captioned the post, "Served HOT for the digital generation. Ek baar phir hoga Love, Sex aur Dhokha! #LSD2TrailerOutNow #LSD2 in cinemas on 19th April." Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers Drop New Poster From Dibakar Banerjee’s Film As They Announce Trailer Release Date (View Pic).

The trailer features debutants Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, and Paritosh.The trailer opens up with flooding social media icons all over the screen, giving a glance at today's prevailing digital world. Unapologetic about its approach, it's fiery in its narrative. Moving ahead, the raw and real world that the film consists of; starts to unfold, bringing an enhanced look at a bold generation that is always connected, sharing, and streaming in an insatiable addiction called social media. As soon as the trailer was released, fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "First part was amazing... This looks even more in your face." Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers Introduce Abhinav Singh aka Game Paapi As Second Lead for the Thriller (Watch BTS Video).

Watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Trailer

Another user commented, "Wow! This is soo unique! Ek dam hard!" Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, directed by the visionary filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, explores the multifaceted realities of the internet age. Set to release on April 19, 2024, the film has been generating buzz with its captivating promotional content, including intriguing posters and chart-topping songs like Kamsin Kali. Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies invite viewers to embark on a journey through the digital landscape, where love knows no boundaries and influencers reign supreme.