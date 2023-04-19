Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): Hollywood actor Mischa Barton is all set to appear in the new season of 'Neighbours'.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, Barton will guest star in the upcoming season of the long-running Australian soap opera, which was picked up by Freevee back in November. According to her official character description, Barton will play Reece, "an American new to Erinsborough who's not quite who she appears to be."

Talking about the show, Barton said, "I'm excited to be part of this iconic show's next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia a place I know and love!. I think the character of Reece is going to be a great role for me to explore and play with," as per Variety.

Meanwhile, Barton is best known for her performance in the drama series 'The O.C', in which she starred for three seasons and the series 'Once and Again'.

Apart from that, she is also known for her roles in films like 'Lawn Dogs; and 'The Sixth Sense.'

"Neighbours" kicked off production on its new season on April 17 in Melbourne. It is expected to debut new episodes on Freevee this fall. It will be available for free in the U.S. and the U.K. Previous seasons and certain well-known episodes are currently available to stream on Freevee, reported Variety. (ANI)

