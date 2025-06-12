Hyderabad, Jun 12 (PTI) Everyone present on the set of Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer 'The India House' during the mishap was safe, the makers of the film said.

A viral video of the incident that occurred on Wednesday showed water flooding the set and some crew members trying to save equipment.

"A mishap occurred on the sets of #TheIndiaHouse while shooting today. Everyone on the sets is safe and sound," Abhishek Agarwal, producer of the film, said in a post on X.

"Thank you for all your concern," said Agarwal, producer of films, including The Kashmir Files.

Nikhil Siddhartha, an actor who have worked in the films like 'Happy Days' and 'Karthikeya 1 &2', on Thursday said he and others on the set survived a major accident thanks to the precautions taken and the alert crew.

"We are all Safe. Sometimes in our quest to give the best cinematic experience we take risks. Today we survived a huge mishap thanks to the alert crew and precautions taken," he said.

"We lost expensive equipment but by God's grace there was no human damage," Nikhil Siddhartha said on 'X'.

