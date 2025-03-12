Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Parents-to-be Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul can't wait to welcome their first child together.

Basking in pregnancy glow, Athiya on Wednesday shared a couple of adorable pictures from her maternity shoot with KL Rahul, who is a part of Indian cricket team.

One of the images shows Athiya and KL Rahul, gazing into each other's eyes as the cricketer lays his head on Athiya's lap. The other snap shows Athiya craddling her baby bump as she holds KL Rahul's hands.

"Oh, baby," Athiya captioned the post, adding cute emojis.

Reacting to the post, nana-to-be Suniel Shetty dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

"Too sweet ya," actor Sonakshi Sinha commented.

Kiara Advani who is also pregnant at the moment dropped heart emojis.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

In November 2024, Athiya and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy, sharing an adorable post that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis. (ANI)

