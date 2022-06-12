Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to start a new phase of her life as she will step into motherhood. Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani joined parents-to-be Sonam and Anand Ahuja in London and shared glimpses of day out with mom-to-be.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Rhea posted several pictures of her London trip with her sister. They can be seen having a great time. In the first photograph, Sonam can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she sported a black shirt and a long coat. On the other hand, Rhea wore a white shirt and blue pantsuit. The sisters twinned in cool black shades as they smiled and posed for the camera. Apart from that, she shared some pictures of food and travel.

She captioned the post, "Rock up to the best meal of the trip like....(So far)."

Recently, Sonam dropped some stunning pictures with a baby bump in a white dress as she wore a chamois satin skirt with delicate sequins and pearls.

Sonam married businessman Anand and after five years of marriage, they announced that they are expecting their first child.

Talking about Sonam on the work front, she will next be seen in the film 'Blind', which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. The movie is a remake of the same-named Korean film of 2011. (ANI)

