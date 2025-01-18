Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Actress Mouni Roy, along with her husband Suraj Nambiar, visited the revered Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to offer prayers.

The couple was seen immersed in the spiritual atmosphere of the temple, particularly participating in the temple's renowned aarti dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The actress, dressed in an elegant red saree with her hair styled in a bun, accessorized with long golden danglers, looked serene as she attended the aarti.

Suraj, who accompanied her, was seen in a casual yet traditional outfit, consisting of a blue and yellow gamcha cloth paired with a beige shirt.

After the aarti, Mouni spoke to ANI and expressed her deep sense of happiness and gratitude. "I am feeling very happy and grateful to be here...I want to thank them (temple administration)...The aarti was mesmerizing..." she said.

Following the aarti, the couple also took Prashad and sought the blessings of the priests.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, who tied the knot in Goa in January 2022, had two wedding ceremonies that celebrated both Bengali and South Indian traditions.

The wedding festivities were attended by several of their celebrity friends, including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Aamna Sharif.

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi on 'Showtime'.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' explores the journey of Raghu Khanna towards redemption and ambition, focusing on his efforts to mend relationships and reclaim his standing in the industry. The series authentically portrays the lives of its characters, revealing their vulnerabilities and internal struggles within the realm of showbiz.

She was also seen in 'Blackout', which is a comedy-thriller that delves into the depths of human nature and the consequences of one's actions in the face of adversity. The film takes on a thrilling journey through the streets of Pune, where a single night of darkness engulfs the city in mystery. (ANI)

