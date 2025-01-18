After more than three months of thrilling rides with intense fights, surprising twists, and unforgettable bonds inside the house, Bigg Boss 18 is set to conclude with the grand finale airing this Sunday, January 19. The six contestants who have made it to the final stage are Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh. Just a day ahead of the finale, a few celebs will be entering the house to support their favourite contestants during an interaction with the media. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who will join the show to support Rajat Dalal, was seen locking horns with the journalists in the latest promo. Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Cash Prize – All You Need To Know About 'BB18' Final Episode.

Elvish Yadav Defends His Friendship With Rajat Dalal During Media Interaction

Fans stormed to X (previously Twitter) on Friday(January 16) night to share their thoughts about the upcoming episode of BB18. In the video, we could see that a second press conference takes place inside the house where the contestants will be grilled in the presence of their celeb supporters. In the recently shared promo clip that emerged online, Elvish Yadav could be seen fiercely defending his friend Rajat Dalal despite his controversial background. He said, "Ye reality show hai, yaha pe koi fiction to nahi chalra hai. Jo jaise hai wo waisa dikhaega." (This is a reality show and nothing fiction is expected to take place here. People will portray themselves the way they are).

Elvish Yadav’s Takes a Stand for Rajat Dalal

#ElvishYadav has openly SUPPORTED #RajatDalal like no one has ever does in front of MEDIA… 🔥🔥 ELVISH BIGGER THAN BB#BiggBoss18 #BB18 pic.twitter.com/DKgHvS8fem — LautanRamNish (@LautanRamNish01) January 18, 2025

Elvish added that their opinions will change nothing about his friendship with Rajat. Elvish was also told that the reality show has now become a game of numbers. People with the largest fanbases will grab the win (referring to Elvish's huge fan base). He was also accused of organising fan meetups and rallies for his friend Rajat outside the show. In response to this, Elvish said, "Mere bas ki hai to mai karva raha hoon, unke bas ki ho to wo karva lenge." (Let them organise it if they can; I did that because I am capable of it). ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Salman Khan To Have ‘Sikandar’ Cast As Surprise Guests for Star-Studded Finale of His Reality Show?.

The grand finale of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 will be broadcast on Colors TV and will be available for streaming on JioCinema at 9:00 PM IST. If reports are to be believed, the team of Sikandar will also join the finale episode, making it a star-studded night.

