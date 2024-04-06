Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Actor Mrunal Thakur's latest Instagram post is dedicated to her father.

On the occasion of her father's birthday on Saturday, Mrunal dropped a heartfelt note for him.

She wrote, "Papa you're my world, my inspiration, my pillar of strength, my happy place and my very own cheerleader. I wish every dad is as incredible and amazing as you. You've always believed in me and pushed me to be the best version of me and I could spend a lifetime thanking you for all that you do, but even that wouldn't be enough...that doesn't mean I won't keep trying. Thank you papa for being you, and thank you for making me ME."

"You truly are the star of our family. Happy birthday Papa," she added.

Earlier in the day, Mrunal was spotted offering prayers at Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai.

She was accompanied by her parents and her sister.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal is being lauded for her role in 'Family Star', which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu.

Ahead of the film's release, Vijay Deverakonda dedicated a post to his real life family star, his father, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao. The actor wrote in his caption, "My hero. My Star. Life is full of highs and lows and I do not know what it holds in store. But I work everyday to make you proud and happy. I love you my Superstar. We made Family Star to celebrate the stars in our lives, sharing with you a little flashback of the man who I made this movie for. I dedicate this movie to every Man/Woman/Boy/Girl fighting for their family. Lots of love, Your man. Vijay." (ANI)

