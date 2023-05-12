Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): As actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has alleged 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, the police have started the probe.

"Actress from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has filed a written complaint against a producer alleging sexual harassment. According to her complaint, producer Asit Modi and some crew members sexually harassed her. However, an FIR has yet to be registered. We have started an inquiry, and soon the statement of the people related to this matter will be recorded," the Mumbai Police said.

Asit Modi, the show's producer, and certain cast members have been accused of sexual harassment by Jennifer.

According to the information received from the Mumbai Police, they have received a written complaint from actress Jennifer Mistry, however, no case has been registered in this matter yet.

The female actor claimed in her police complaint that Asit Modi frequently misbehaved with her on the sets, called her to his room, sent her messages, and other crew members also spoke of frightening situations.

The police stated that their investigation had begun and would soon be recording the statements of those related to this matter.

However, the show's producer, project head Sohail Ramani, executive producer, Jatin Bajaj, and the team of directors have issued an official statement denying all the allegations saying Mistry is being driven by vendetta as her work contract with the production house was terminated.

Asit Modi mentioned, "We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations."

Sohail and Jatin added, "She regularly misbehaved with the entire team on the show. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit ji was in the USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities."

"She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour. On her last day she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot. " said the team of directors of the show including Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Arman about Jennifer. (ANI)

