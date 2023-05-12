Ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has drawn parallels between her real self and her reel character Aarya.Sushmita represents strong women and especially mothers who could kill or die for their children in any circumstances. Talking about motherhood and her character of Aarya, Sushmita said: "Aarya is synonymous with motherhood. She is the epitome of grace and strength. I am elated to be associated with her story and her journey of motherhood. I admire Aarya for being a warrior and surpassing every hurdle that comes her way." Aarya Season 3: Sushmita Sen Resumes Shoot of Her Disney+ Hotstar Show Post Recovering From Heart Attack (Watch Video).

Sushmita describes Aarya as "bold and has emerged as a fierce lioness who wants to protect her children at any cost." "I have raised my two daughters single-handedly and I know I can go to any extent for them just like Aarya does in the series. I thoroughly resonate with her zeal to move ahead, no matter what and prevail through every hindrance." Sushmita Sen Gives Fitness Goals As She Works Out With Daughter Alisah and Ex Rohman Shawl; Actress Thanks Them for Helping Her ‘Get Back in the Zone’ (Watch Videos).

She added: "Motherhood is the most beautiful thing in the world and I absolutely enjoy playing such a strong mother, on-screen as well. Moreover, I hope audiences are looking forward to Aarya season 3." Sushmita is currently shooting for Aarya season 3. The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

