Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who lifted the trophy of 'Bigg Boss 17', shared a picture of his son Mikael with the 'Bigg Boss' trophy.

On Tuesday, Munawar dropped a candid click with a heart emoji on Instagram Story. Mikael can be seen with the 'Bigg Boss' trophy.

After winning the coveted trophy, he went to his hometown of Dongri, where he received a grand welcome from a sea of fans.

Munawar emerged as the winner of the 17th season of 'Bigg Boss' and defeated actor Abhishek Kumar in the top two to win the finale.

In an interview with ANI, Munawar said he was confident about his win.

"My heart was beating a lot but somewhere it was saying that I would be the winner. My fans always supported me and whenever I was left behind, they pulled me by holding my hand, so I am very grateful."

The stand-up comedian soon after his win took to social media to share a photo with host Salman Khan and captioned, "Bohot Bohot shukriya janta aapke pyaar aur support ke liye aakhir kar trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (Thank you my fans for all the love and support. Finally the trophy is here). Special thanks to bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan sir for all your guidance. Saari 'Munawar ki janta aur Munawar ke warrior' ka dil se shukriya (thanks to all of my fans from the bottom of my heart)."

Munawar was one of the most popular contestants of the 17th season of the Colors show. He hogged the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house. However, his game backfired soon, and he faced several hurdles, mainly when Ayesha Khan entered the show making some serious allegations against him.

Ayesha blamed him for cheating on her, making false promises, and proposing to another girl for marriage. His game hit rock bottom but he managed to stand tall. Before Bigg Boss 17, Munawar gained popularity after winning the reality show Lock Upp. (ANI)

