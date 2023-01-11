It's a great day for India as RRR's "Naatu Naatu" won Best Original Song at Golden Globe 2023. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Reacting to the win, megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, "What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaanigaru !! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli!! India is proud of you." Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: The Fabelmans Bags Best Picture, RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song, Elvis’ Austin Butler is Best Actor - Check Out All Winners Here.

Chiranjeevi:

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏 Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏 Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023

Music composer AR Rahman also congratulated the RRR team. "Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats@ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team," Rahman tweeted. Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Team RRR on Winning Big at Golden Globes 2023, Says ‘Just Woke Up and Started Dancing to Naatu Naatu’.

AR Rahman

Incredible ..Paradigm shift🔥👍😊👌🏻 Congrats Keeravani Garu 💜from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! https://t.co/4IoNe1FSLP — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 11, 2023

Actress Alia Bhatt, who played a pivotal role in RRR, reacted to the big news with a string of red heart emojis.

Alia Bhatt:

Even the Pushpa star Wished Team RRR on their win at Golden Globes. Have a look.

Allu Arjun:

BIG BIG BIGGG CONGRATULATIONS ! Prideful Moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4tGbDB9rO5 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 11, 2023

RRR's director SS Rajamouli and the film's lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the ceremony along with Naatu Naatu's creator MM Keeravaani. The film is also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

