Naga Chaitanya and poster of Naga Chaitanya's new film 'NC24' (Image source: Instagram/@chayakkineni)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Actor Naga Chaitanya announced a new film titled 'NC24' on his birthday.

On Saturday, Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram and shared a new poster.

Along with the poster, he wrote, "#NC24 - An excavation into Mythical thrills & shivers. Excited to be part of your amazing vision @karthik_cinema."

The poster features Chaitanya standing on a rock in a cave with a bag full of mountaineering equipment. An eye captures the essence of the film. It hints at a thrilling narrative that blends mythology with suspense.

Netizens chimmed in the comment section with birthday wishes and blessings.

A user wrote, "Happy Birthday ANNA all the best nc 23 24."

Another fan commented, "Happy Birthday Chay."

Talking about Naga Chaitanya's personal front, he is all set to tie the knot soon with Sobhita Dhulipala. Their pre-wedding festivities have already started.

Sobhita took to Instagram and shared mesmerizing pictures from the 'Pasupu Danchadam' ceremony.

In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends.

Veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni announced this exciting news by sharing pictures of his son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their engagement ceremony on his X handle.

Along with the post, he wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love Sobhitad chayakkineni."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

If reports are to be believed, the newly engaged couple met a few months after Naga's divorce with Samantha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in 'Thandel' alongside Sai Pallavi.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, produced by Bunny Vas under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner and presented by Allu Aravind, the film's production is nearing completion, and the makers have officially announced the release date by unveiling a special romantic poster featuring the lead actors.

Taking to X handle, Naga Chaitanya treated fans with new poster along with release date.

"#Thandel GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON FEBRUARY 7TH, 2025 #ThandelonFeb7th," he captioned the post.

The poster captures the chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, set against a picturesque ocean backdrop.

'Thandel' will be hitting the screens on February 7, 2025.

The film has already created a strong buzz, with the teaser and posters receiving positive responses. Fans are excited to see the much-loved pairing of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi reunite on screen after their blockbuster hit 'Love Story', directed by Sekhar Kammula.

'Thandel' is inspired by real-life events that took place in the village of D Matchilesam in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, and it promises a compelling mix of love, action, drama, and adrenaline rushing moments. The film also boasts an impressive crew, including National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad for the music, Shamdat handling cinematography, and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. The art department is headed by Srinagendra Tangala.

The film features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. It is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti and is presented by Allu Aravind. Produced by Bunny Vas under the Geetha Arts banner, the film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography by Shamdat. (ANI)

