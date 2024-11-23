Renowned composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, citing emotional strain as the cause. Following the revelation, numerous defamatory rumours and fabricated stories began circulating online. In response to the same, the music maestro's legal team has issued a formal notice to ‘slanderers’ demanding the removal of these objectionable and defamatory materials. Rahman’s counsel has warned that failure to comply will result in legal action, including the filing of a defamation suit against those responsible for spreading false and damaging content. AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: AR Ameen, Khatija Rahman Lash Out at ‘Baseless’ Rumours Linking Their Family Crisis to Mohini Dey’s Separation From Husband.
AR Rahman Reacts to Fabricated Stories Surrounding His Divorce
AR Rahman's Legal Notice To 'Slanderers'
Notice to all slanderers from ARR's Legal Team. pic.twitter.com/Nq3Eq6Su2x
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 23, 2024
“My client instructs me to inform that there is no iota of truth in any of the programs, interviews attributing obscene contents thereby intending to harm the reputation of my client and also intended to be hurtful to his family," the letter reads.
AR Rahman & Saira Banu Divorce
