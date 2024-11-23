Renowned composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, citing emotional strain as the cause. Following the revelation, numerous defamatory rumours and fabricated stories began circulating online. In response to the same, the music maestro's legal team has issued a formal notice to ‘slanderers’ demanding the removal of these objectionable and defamatory materials. Rahman’s counsel has warned that failure to comply will result in legal action, including the filing of a defamation suit against those responsible for spreading false and damaging content. AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: AR Ameen, Khatija Rahman Lash Out at ‘Baseless’ Rumours Linking Their Family Crisis to Mohini Dey’s Separation From Husband.

AR Rahman Reacts to Fabricated Stories Surrounding His Divorce

AR Rahman’s legal team has given "slanderers" a 24-hour deadline to remove defamatory content targeting him and his family from YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook and other online portals. A part of the legal notice directed at the creators states, "My client informs the hatemongers and sharers of abusive contents to remove the objectionable content within the next one hour and a maximum time duration of 24 hours, he will be advised to file appropriate criminal defamation case under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and in such an event, the offenders are liable to be punished with an imprisonment of two years, with or without fine as the court may determine under Section 356 (2) of the said Act (sic)." AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: Mohini Dey Finally Reacts to Rumours About Link Up With Music Maestro, Says ‘My Energy Is Not Worth Spending on Rumours’.

AR Rahman's Legal Notice To 'Slanderers'

Notice to all slanderers from ARR's Legal Team. pic.twitter.com/Nq3Eq6Su2x — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 23, 2024

“My client instructs me to inform that there is no iota of truth in any of the programs, interviews attributing obscene contents thereby intending to harm the reputation of my client and also intended to be hurtful to his family," the letter reads.

AR Rahman & Saira Banu Divorce

AR Rahman and Saira Banu decided to part ways after nearly three decades of marriage. Following their separation announcement, Rahman’s bassist, Mohini Dey, also revealed her split from her husband, leading to speculation about a possible connection. However, both Dey and Banu’s lawyer have dismissed any connection between the two separations. For those unaware, AR Rahman and Saira Banu, who married in 1995, are parents to three children: daughters Khatija and Raheema, and son Ameen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2024 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).