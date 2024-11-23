Sookshmadarshini Movie Review: Why do I have the feeling that post-Sookshmadarshini, we’re going to see a lot more neighbours snooping into our homes? Directed by MC Jithin (credited as 'MC' - I hope he knows what those initials mean in northern India), Sookshmadarshini is a mystery thriller with a deceptively light vibe, starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. I went to watch the film post the social media putting rave reviews of it, with comparisons being drawn to Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam. While I thoroughly enjoyed it and was on the edge of my seat, those Drishyam comparisons made me overly observant of the twists and turns, much like the film’s suspicious protagonist. As a result, I never got that coveted 'gotcha' moment. That’s on you, social media! ‘Shaktimaan’ Reboot: Did Basil Joseph Hint His Superhero Movie With Ranveer Singh Has Been Shelved?

Priya (Nazriya Nazim) is a housewife looking for a job after a long career gap. Around the same time, her peaceful neighbourhood welcomes a new resident: Manuel (Basil Joseph), who moves back into his old house with his ailing mother (Manohari Joy). While most of the neighbours take a liking to Manuel - seeing him as a responsible man dutifully caring for his mother - Priya can’t shake the feeling that there’s something off about him.

Watch the Trailer of 'Sookshmadarshini':

Her suspicions intensify after an incident during her wedding anniversary party. But is Priya genuinely onto something, or is she simply trying to fill the void of her unemployment by playing detective?

Here’s where Sookshmadarshini surprises with its screenplay. Typically, a film like this would unfold entirely through Priya’s perspective, limiting the audience to her biases and saving the truth about Manuel until the final act. But Sookshmadarshini cleverly subverts expectations early on, revealing that Manuel isn’t the innocent neighbour he seems to be. Instead, he’s shown to be a creep and a manipulative flirt, with a sinister scheme involving his uncle (Kottayam Ramesh) and cousin (Siddharth Bharatan).

‘Sookshmadarshini’ Movie Review - A Deceptive Screenplay

The real mystery lies in what Manuel is up to, and MC Jithin’s storytelling ensures that, despite knowing he’s bad news, I still found myself doubting Priya’s suspicions and wondering if she was just too nosy for her own good. This narrative balance results in a couple of riveting sequences - like the juice scene before the interval, where Priya visits Manuel’s mother in his absence. To my surprise, I was rooting for the antagonist here, just to uncover his true intentions.

A Still From Sookshma Darshini

Sookshmadarshini only gets better in the second half, as the mystery deepens and takes darker, even macabre turns - all without losing its humorous edge. The humour, in fact, cleverly masks some of the film’s more sinister aspects. Take, for instance, a scene between Manuel and his cousin, the UK-returned Dr Manoj (who seems to be a Breaking Bad fan, if you catch my drift). Siddharth Bharatan and Basil Joseph are hilarious here. Some of the supporting characters are well-utilised too: while Priya’s husband Antony (Deepak Parambol) takes a backseat, her friends Sulu (Akhila Bhargavan) and Asma (Pooja Mohanraj) add a fun dimension to her amateur sleuthing. Manuel’s mother, the focal point of Priya’s investigation, adds yet another layer to the mystery. ‘KishKindha Kaandam’ Movie Review: Asif Ali and Vijayaraghavan’s Brilliant Performances and a Layered Mystery Make for a Spectacular Combo!

A Still From Sookshma Darshini

I particularly appreciated how seamlessly the film shifts to a serious tone when the stakes rise. The climax does a great job of surprising viewers as the puzzle pieces come together. Unfortunately, this is where those Drishyam comparisons let my personal viewing down; I deduced a couple of key twists ahead of time and wished I’d gone in blind. But this isn’t a flaw in Athul Ramachandran and Libin TB’s smart writing or MC Jithin’s sharp direction - it’s just my own overactive sookshmadarshini instincts at play.

‘Sookshmadarshini’ Movie Review - Good Performances

As for the performances, Nazriya Nazim shines as the wannabe detective, her cherubic nature making her easy to root for, even when her nosy antics occasionally verge on OTT. The film wisely avoids overplaying her deductive skills, instead establishing her knack for picking up on the little things early on.

A Still From Sookshma Darshini

Basil Joseph, as in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, once again proves how his innocent demeanour can mask a diabolical side. He’s excellent here - funny when required, sinister when the situation demands. Among the supporting cast, Akhila Bhargavan, Merin Philip, Pooja Mohanraj, and Manohari Joy all make the most of their screen time, while Siddharth Bharatan brings plenty of laughs with his eccentric performance. Special mention to Christo Xavier’s score, which adds an Enola Holmes vibe to the proceedings.

‘Sookshmadarshini’ Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Sookshmadarshini is a refreshing mystery thriller that manages to be both entertaining and surprising, with good lead performances by Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph. By blending humour with suspense and keeping the audience guessing about its characters' motives, the film has the viewer often on the hooks. While the Drishyam comparisons might have set some unfair expectations, the movie stands strong on its own merits, with clever writing, and well-placed twists. If anything, it’s always advisable that it’s best to walk into a film without knowing too much - ironic, considering Sookshmadarshini is a movie all about watching too closely!

Rating: 3.5

