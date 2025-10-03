Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni on Friday participated in Alai Balai festivities in Hyderabad.

Nagarjuna, dressed in an ethnic kurta, was spotted greeting the audience with a smile.

A while ago, TPCC chief, Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud emphasised the importance of Alai Balai 2025.

He said, "One of the greatest programmes organised by Bandaru Dattatreya. Although he represents the BJP, he is a man of all hearts... This festival unites people across the state irrespective of political party, religion, or caste."

Founded in 2005 by Bandaru Dattatraya, the event has grown into a vibrant platform celebrating Telangana's rich cultural heritage, showcasing traditional music, dance, cuisine, and crafts. (ANI)

