Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, has shared how lack of sleep got the better of him. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ X Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Impresses Netizens, Who Call It ‘Messy, Filmy, and So Much Fun’.

Aryan has been receiving a good response to his directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show is becoming the cultural zeitgeist with fans worldwide taking to the internet to share memes, comments, and reels on the series and its music. He shared how one of the characters from the show disguised his fatigue as motivation.

Watch 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Trailer:

Talking about the same, Aryan Khan said in a statement, “Whenever things got difficult, I’d hear Jaraj’s voice in my head, ‘Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai’. At first, I thought it was motivation, but soon realised it was just lack of sleep and fatigue. Still, that vision kept me going, and now to see the happiness my work has brought people is deeply emotional for me”.

He further mentioned, “It is why I do what I do, it is what drew me to storytelling. The love from around the world has been incredible, with the show trending across countries and filling timelines with reels, memes, and fan theories. What began as my story now truly belongs to the audience, and it’s only because of Netflix that this story could reach homes across the globe. As Jaraj would humbly say…Ab pehechana?”.

The show continues to trend in 14 countries, retaining the number 1 spot in 9 countries.

Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix India, said, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood has opened to a phenomenal response. The way audiences are turning every moment into funny memes, sharing heartfelt reactions, and reviving classic songs, speaks to how deeply the show has struck a chord. Aryan Khan has captured what makes Bollywood timeless: its emotion and its ability to inspire dreams, while giving fans a rare look into the world behind the screen. It is heartening to see such passion and enthusiasm, and we look forward to watching this wave of love grow across the world.” ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Suhana Khan Applauds Aryan Khan’s Success, Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Brother With Dad Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘Always Been Number 1’ (View Pics).

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, the series is created by Aryan Khan and co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).