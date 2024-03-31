New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Actor Nani is set to reteam with his "Dasara" director Srikanth Odela for his 33rd feature film.

The "Jersey" star made the announcement on the first-year release anniversary of "Dasara" on Saturday.

"Dasara turns one year today. On this occasion .. #Nani33. A Srikanth Odela MADNESS again," Nani wrote on X.

The tagline of the upcoming pan-India film reads: "You don't need an identity to be a leader". It will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, who also backed "Dasara".

The project is expected to be released in 2025.

Nani, who was last seen in "Hi Nanna", is currently filming for his next movie "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram", directed by Vivek Athreya. The actor also has another film with Sujeeth in the works.

