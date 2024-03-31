Hollywood star and comedian Steve Martin talked about his relationship with his father, Glenn Martin, and said he thought his dad was a "little embarrassed" by him. Steve was seen talking about his father in his new two-part documentary film, STEVE! (Martin), which is on Apple TV+. "I always thought my father was a little embarrassed by me. He couldn’t quite be proud of an unconventional showbiz act that he didn’t quite understand," Steve said. Steve Martin and Martin Short Postpone Las Vegas Shows Due to COVID-19 (View Post).

The actor said that by the middle of his career, he had learned to use his father's criticism as motivation. "By that time, I had been so alienated by my father that negative comments were my encouragement," he said, according to people.com.

Steve's sister, Melinda Dobbs, discusses his early childhood at the film's start. She shared that her brother received "no affection" from their father and instead endured most of his anger and criticism. Steve's only happy childhood memory is of being "outside the house." Toward the end of the film, the actor shared that most of his career was driven by the need to have his father's approval. He said that later in his life, he took the advice of a friend to tell his parents everything he needed to tell them before they died, and he no longer had the chance.

He understood his father better and recognised that he was under tremendous "stress" to provide for his family. "You realise what he went through—it’s a life of hopes and dreams," he said. I have great sympathy for my father." He has a different opinion of his father, as Steve said: "I like him" of Glenn, who died in 1997.

