Actor Chance Perdomo, who worked on the series Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, passed away at the age of 27 in a motorcycle accident. The actor’s publicist confirmed his death in a statement: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident." Chance Perdomo Dies at 27 in a Motorcycle Accident; Actor Was Known for His Roles in TV Series' 'Gen V' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'.

"Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. All who knew him felt his passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life, and his warmth will carry on in those whom he loved dearest. We ask that you please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Representatives for the Los Angeles Police Department were unable to confirm if Perdomo’s death occurred in Los Angeles. The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, reports variety.com. Perdomo had gained the spotlight for his roles in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Boys spinoff series Gen V. Gen V Season 2 Production Delayed Following Chance Perdomo’s Tragic Death; Makers Issue Official Statement.

Mourning the actor’s death, the Gen V producers said in a joint statement: “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.” The statement continued, “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family and grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Born in 1996 in Los Angeles, California, he appeared in several television shows and short films before being cast as a series regular in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina', which also starred Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, and Jaz Sinclair. He also starred as Jerome Rogers in the 2018 TV movie Killed by My Debt, earning him a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

