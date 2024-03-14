Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): 'Naram Kaalja', a new song from Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' has been unveiled.

Sung by Diljit, 'Naram Kaalija' is a tongue-in-cheek celebration by a predominent female listeners of Amar Singh Chamkila, who is considered as one of the best live stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

With music by the maestro AR Rahman, and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil, the song has been sung by Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Pooja Tiwari, and Yashika Sikka.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from April 12.

The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.

Director Imtiaz Ali earlier said, "Making 'Amar Singh Chamkila' about the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila's daring songs, which society could neither ignore nor swallow."

Diljit said, "Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you, Imtiaz Bhajee, for believing in me for this role."

Parineeti said that it was "an immensely enriching experience" to have shared screen space with Imtiaz.

She said, "It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife, in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience. For me, singing is a passion and to collaborate with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long-awaited dream. With Netflix's global platform, I believe our film will touch hearts far and wide, allowing Chamkila's inspiring tale to resonate with fans worldwide." (ANI)

