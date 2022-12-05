Makers of the upcoming show Pitchers Season 2, unveiled the teaser and streaming date on Monday. The new season is all set to stream from Christmas 2022 only on the OTT platform Zee5. Taking to Instagram, Zee5 shared the teaser which they captioned, "7 years, 3 months and 5 days baad, they are finally back!." TVF Pitchers Season 2: Naveen Kasturia and Arunabh Kumar’s Comedy Drama Is Back With a Bang After 7 Years!

The upcoming season stars Naveen Kasturia and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. Soon after the teaser of Pitchers Season 2 was out fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. "7 years for season 2. Can't wait for more bhai trailer kidhar hai," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Can't wait less gooooo."

"7 long years were well worth the wait." Another fan commented. Arunabh Kumar, Creator of Pitchers said, "We are looking forward to season 2, which is yet another collaboration with ZEE5. This is perhaps one of the most awaited shows of India and I am grateful to the fans for their constant love for Pitchers since it released. We have tried to tell this story of aspiring Indians in these changing times, and we cannot wait for everyone to watch it."

Director of Pitchers Season 2, Vaibhav Bundhoo said, "Season 2 of Pitchers is going to be a level up not just in terms of story but also visually. The characters have evolved and so has the world of start-ups which they have to navigate. This show has always been about offering something new to the audience and we hope to live up to the love of the fans". Breathe Into the Shadows Season 2 New Teaser Is About Naveen Kasturia’s Victor and His Sinister Goals!

Produced by The Viral Fever Pitchers was released in the year 2015 and gathered massive responses from the audience. Meanwhile, Naveen Kasturia was recently seen in the thriller series Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 alongside Abhishek Bachchan, which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Abhishek, on the other hand, was recently seen in the horror comedy film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.