Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): The sequel to Lady Superstar Nayanthara's starrer Mookuthi Amman, directed by Sundar C, went on floors on March 6 with a special puja ceremony in Chennai.

Nayanthara, along with actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, Regina Cassandra, Abhinaya, and Cool Suresh, attended the event with the film's entire cast and crew.

Regina, on Friday, took to her Instagram account to give fans a glimpse of the puja ceremony that took place on Thursday.

One of the pictures showed the cast holding a trident and posing for the photographers. Another photo captured Regina hugging Nayanthara while the female cast members took a selfie together.

Along with the pictures, Regina expressed her excitement in the caption, writing, "Lights, camera aaaaaand - MOOKUTHI AMMAN 2! Witnessed a true pinch-me moment today as I was on stage amidst the most talented company, kickstarting our new journey. Quite rare these moments have been for me, especially on stage where I look around & see that I'm surrounded by fierce feminine energy and stalwarts of the industry. Blessed and yet again immensely grateful for your love! See you on the big screen."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DG3JkFgy8xm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The first Mookuthi Amman, a fantasy-comedy released in 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar, received a positive response from fans and critics. Directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, it featured RJ Balaji, Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, and Abi Nakshatra in key roles.

Apart from Mookuthi Amman 2, Nayanthara is also gearing up for Test, a thriller co-starring R. Madhavan and Siddharth, which will be released soon on Netflix. (ANI)

