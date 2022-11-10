Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): Lead vocalist of the hard rock band 'Nazareth' Dan McCafferty, known for such '70s hits as 'Love Hurts' and 'Hair of the Dog,' passed away at 76 on Tuesday.

As per the report of Variety, no cause of death was immediately given, although he had retired from the group in 2013, after a 45-year run, due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

According to Variety, McCafferty was a founder member of the Scottish band when it was formed in 1968. He left the band nine years ago because he could no longer sing for lengthy periods of time, but he continued to work in the studio and 2019 released his final solo record.

The group's bassist, Pete Agnew, posted confirmation of McCafferty's death on social media. "Dan died at 12:40 today," he wrote on the band's Instagram account Tuesday. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time."

According to Variety, Nazareth released its self-titled debut album in 1970 after the group came together in Dunfermline, Scotland, in 1968, with the addition of guitarist Manny Charlton and drummer Darrell Sweet. The group eventually found success in the United Kingdom in 1973 with the release of "Razamanez," the third album produced by Deep Purple's Roger Glover. "Bad Bad Boy" and "Broken Down Angel," are two singles from the album that reached the top 10 in Britain.

However, the group didn't achieve significant international success or become well-known among American rock fans until their sixth full-length release, 1975's "Hair of the Dog" album. Since the group was named after the Nazareth, Pennsylvania location mentioned in the Band's timeless song "The Weight," their success in the United States somewhat completed the circle.

Even while the hard-rocking 'Hair of the Dog' theme song was a mainstay of FM radio in the U.S., it was overshadowed by the success of the album's unexpected ballad selection, a copy of the Everly Brothers song 'Love Hurts' that McCafferty's distinctly raspy voice completely changed. The band's song 'Love Hurts' reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking their prior record of not having a song chart there, and it is still played on oldies radio today. The other, 1980's 'Holiday,' only managed to reach No. 87, making it the group's lone Hot 100 success.

According to Deadline, McCafferty, who was born in Dunfermline, Scotland, on October 14, 1946, has released three solo albums during the course of his career: His 1975 self-titled album produced the hit "Out of Time," which narrowly missed the UK Top 40. However, the album didn't do well on the charts. He then released the Last Testament (1988) and Into the Ring (1987). (2019). McCafferty is survived by his wife, Maryann, and two children. (ANI)

