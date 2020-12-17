Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): By sharing a breathtakingly beautiful view of hills, and the snow-capped mountains, veteran actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday posted a glimpse of the view that she saw during her morning walk in Mukteshwar.

The 'Badhaai Ho' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a clip featuring the star who wanted to share the mesmerising view of the snow-capped mountains.

The beautiful view shows Neena dressed in a grey puffer jacket and white high neck as she says while looking at the camera, "Hi, today I have come out in the morning to walk and the view that I saw, I wanted to share it with you."

"Please see these mountains covered with snow, -white mountains, these mountains are visible very often... yesterday it was raining, that is why we are getting a clear view today."

The 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' star concluded the video by waving off the camera with her red capt. Gupta captioned the post as, "Ye huee na baat."

Earlier, last week Neena Gupta sent a hello from the gorgeous Mukteshwar and shared a video showcasing one fine morning at the hilly region. (ANI)

