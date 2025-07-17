New Delhi , Jul 17 (PTI) Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's "Homebound" is set to be screened at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

The film, starring Ishaan Khatter, Jahnvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, is part of the Gala Presentations line-up for the movie gala's 50th edition, which will be held from September 4 to 14.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, "Homebound" had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May under the Un Certain Regard section.

Johar shared the news of the film heading to Toronto on his official Instagram page.

"#Homebound has been officially selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 (@tiff_net) in the Gala Presentations category. Extremely thrilled and elated to be a part of this prestigious festival - another time for us at Dharma!!!" he wrote.

The other films in the Gala Presentations category include Chloe Zhao's "Hamnet", Derek Cianfrance's "Roofman", Rebecca Zlotowski's "A Private Life" and Nicholas Hytner's "The Choral".

"Homebound", which is executive produced by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese, revolves around two childhood friends played by Khatter and Jethwa.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together."

The movie is inspired by the New York Times 2020 essay "Taking Amrit Home" by journalist Basharat Peer.

Scorsese had boarded the project as an executive producer in April. At the time, the filmmaker, known for classic films such as “Taxi Driver”, “Raging Bull”, “Goodfellas” and “The Departed”, had said that he loved Ghaywan's 2015 movie “Masaan”, which was also screened at Cannes under the Un Certain Regard category.

“When Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year,” the 82-year-old director said.

Johar has produced the movie along with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

