Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is all set to come up with a new film titled 'Operation Romeo'.

As per a statement, 'Operation Romeo' highlights the issue of people bullying young couples. It stars Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, Sharad Kelkar, Bhumika Chawla, and Kishor Kadam.

Also Read | Will Kanye West Attend Grammys 2022 After Being Barred From Performing at Ceremony?.

The upcoming project will be out on April 22 under Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia's Friday Filmworks and Reliance Entertainment.

Shashant Shah has helmed 'Operation Romeo'. (ANI)

Also Read | Randhir Kapoor Is Suffering From Dementia, Reveals His Nephew Ranbir Kapoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)