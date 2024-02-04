Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the sets of the film 'MaayaOne' as he completed his first schedule of the film.

The film is the story of a common man's clash with a supervillain.

He captioned the post, "When 'Hero' and 'villain' are Happy .... The director is Happy !! It's a wrap for my first schedule of #MAAYAONE, a pan india action sci-fi thriller made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi."

"However tough and tiring it was, it has been an absolute pleasure working with the entire team. Thank you dearest @sundeepkishan for being YOU!! Such a fantastic actor, costar, friend and support system."

"Thank you @icvkumar sir for being such a wonderful Director. You and your team are technical geniuses and simply awesome. I'm looking forward to our next gruelling schedule," he concluded.

In the pictures, Neil can be seen having a conversation with the director of the movie and co-actor Sundeep Kishan.

CV Kumar helms the project and this is his second film with Sundeep Kishan, after the sensational hit ProjectZ/Maayavan.

Interestingly, this Sci-Fi action thriller set in the ProjectZ/Maayavan world is a sequel to the same and it is titled 'MaayaOne'.

Adventures International Pvt Ltd presents this high-budget movie produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara. Kishore Garikipati (GK) is the executive producer.

The film stars Sundeep Kishan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal roles.

The first look poster of the film was unveiled on December 9, 2023.

'MaayaOne' marks the feature film debut of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. (ANI)

