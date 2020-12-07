Washington [US], December 7 (ANI): Hollywood star including Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant and Lisa Kudrow will feature in Netflix original comedy event 'Death To 2020.'

According to Variety, the logline for the program read, "2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of 'Black Mirror' couldn't make it up... but that doesn't mean they don't have a little something to add."

"'Death to 2020' is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was -- and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world's most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months."

Netflix dropped a teaser for the program on Monday (local time), describing it as "The comedy event you'll never forget from the year you *really* don't want to remember. 'Death to 2020' - from the makers of 'Black Mirror' - coming soon."

As per Variety, the cast also includes Leslie Jones, Joe Keery, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan and Samson Kayo, Netflix announced on Monday.

Last week, Grant told New York Magazine that he was playing "a historian who's being interviewed about the year. I'm pretty repellent, actually! And you'll like my wig." More details about the special, however, are still sparse.

As per Variety, 'Death to 2020' is created and executive produced by 'Black Mirror' creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. The duo formed production outfit Broke and Bones earlier this year, with investment from Netflix. (ANI)

