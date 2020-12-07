Every year the controversial reality show Bigg Boss gives fans a duo that is unique in their own way. And this time it was Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s friendship which grabbed headlines. Right from Aly‘a entry JUST for Jasmin to even his exit because of her, we saw a warm bond like never before on national TV. However, viewers have time and again claimed that Aly’s entry on BB 14 saw a huge transformation in Jasmin wherein she turned from 'cute' to 'negative'. Now, we at LatestLY in interaction with Aly asked him his thoughts on the allegations made by the audience claiming that Jasmin is fake on the show. And must say, Goni answered with all honesty. [Exclusive] Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Reacts to Nikki Tamboli’s Eviction From Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Says ‘She Was One of the Best Players’.

"It's not negative, it's strong and I think she is standing for herself. Bigg Boss is that kind of a show which reveals all the sides of a person. She is just like this," He said backing up his BFF Jasmin.

"When she is angry with someone, she's fuming. When she is good with someone, she'll be supportive. When she'll be happy, she is all jolly. All that being said, Jasmin in real on the show. And the people who are accusing her to be fake, actually don't know her and are coming to a conclusion after watching an hour episode everyday," he added.

Well said Aly, as who knows Jasmin better than you. Earlier, rumours of the two dating each other have made it to the web. However, Jasmin-Aly had denied it and expressed that they are just close buddies. In the latest promo, shared by the makers we see Jasmin saying to Kashmera Shah that in her and Aly's 3-year relationship, he makes the decision and she listens. Stay tuned!

