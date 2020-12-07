Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is all set to hypnotise his fans once again, as the good looking lad will be seen in a song titled 'Veham'. Earlier, Riaz was seen with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana in three melodies titled as 'Kalla Sohna Nai', 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' and 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'. However, his upcoming track will be sans Khuaran and will see Sakshi Malik opposite him. Asim teased fans with the first look poster of 'Veham' and well it's warm as well as sexy. The song is set to release on December 14, 2020. Khyaal Rakhya Kar Song Out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Hyptonise You With Their Magical Chemistry In This Punjabi Track (Watch Video).

In the poster, we see the leading girl Sakshi hugging Asim from behind whereas the latter looks a bit surprised. The picture is indeed warm and the backdrop of it looks royal. Not to miss, we also get a glimpse of Riaz's super toned body. We bet fans of the Bigg Boss 13 star would be damn excited after knowing that Asim's new song is just a week away. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam Song Out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s Sweet Romance Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat (Watch Video).

Check Out Poster Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

Asim captioned the post as, “This first glance of my new song #Veham is here! How excited are you for this? Song out on 14th December! Stay tuned!" 'Veham' will be sung by none other than Armaan Malik. Asim is a charmer and we are for sure that his upcoming track will be a chartbuster. Stay tuned!

