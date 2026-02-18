Washington DC [US], February 18 (ANI): Neve Campbell is open to returning for yet another chapter in the iconic horror franchise 'Scream.' The actress, who reprises her role as Sidney Prescott in 'Scream 7,' said she would be happy to continue if audiences respond positively to the upcoming instalment, according to People.

Campbell said there will "hopefully" be a 'Scream 8' if the film performs well. "Let's see how audiences like it," said the 52-year-old actress. "It would be great. It'd be fun."

Also Read | 'Kennedy': Sunny Leone Opens Up on Her 'Disbelief' at Being Cast in Anurag Kashyap's Film.

The release of 'Scream 7' marks nearly three decades since the original 'Scream' debuted in 1996. Campbell has appeared in six of the seven films as Sidney Prescott, the primary target of the masked killer Ghostface.

She is joined once again by Courteney Cox, who reprises her role as journalist Gale Weathers, the only character to appear in all seven films of the franchise.

Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri To Make a Movie on Operation Sindoor Produced by Bhushan Kumar? Here's What We Know.

Several familiar faces are also returning, including David Arquette, Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley.

Lillard previously spoke to People magazine about stepping back into the role of Stu Macher. "I'm nervous, because at this point in my life, the only thing I can do is sort of ruin how people consider Stu," he said. "I haven't seen the movie yet. I don't know if it works, but it's a risk. And it's a risk that I was excited to take."

The latest installment also introduces new characters to the franchise. Joel McHale joins as Mark Evans, Sidney's husband, while Isabel May plays their daughter, Tatum Evans.

The name Tatum pays tribute to the late character Tatum Riley, portrayed by Rose McGowan in the original film. Tatum Riley was Sidney's best friend who was killed in the first movie, according to People.

"That character is beloved and missed, and it makes sense that Sidney would name her daughter Tatum. I think it's a lovely idea," Campbell told Entertainment Tonight, according to People.

Campbell, who shares sons Caspian and Raynor with partner JJ Feild, said motherhood has helped her portray a parent on screen more naturally.

"It helps so much. When I used to play a mom when I wasn't a mom yet, I always felt a little awkward with kids," she said. "I just didn't know the vibe, and now I get it," according to People.

'Scream 7' is set to hit theatres on February 27, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)