Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): The popular web series 'Never Have I Ever' will return with season 4 as its release date is out. The lead character of the series Devi Vishwakarma will be sharing insight into her life as a final-year student in the new season.

The streaming platform Netflix taking to their Twitter handle on Thursday dropped a teaser to announce the show's release date. The high-school drama will be released on June 8.

The plot of the story includes another distraction in the life of Devi. The new guy in Devi's life will be Ethan who Michael Cimino will play. His character arrives after Paxton's departure to college. At the end of Season 3, Devi had seemingly moved on from her crush on Paxton and was involved with option B, Ben.

Makers have added to the thrill by promising a wedding in this season but not disclosing the names of the bride and groom.

'Never Have I Ever' is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner. (ANI)

