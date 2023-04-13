Netflix has dropped the first teaser of Never Have I Ever's Final Season and it looks ah-mazing! Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, the little glimpse into season four, sees her navigating through high school and dealing with her messed-up love life in senior year. The popular show arrives on Netflix on June 8 this year. Never Have I Ever Season 4: Jeff Garlin Joins Netflix Show After Misconduct Allegations.

Watch Never Have I Ever Season 4 Trailer:

