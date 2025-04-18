Tokyo [Japan], April 18 (ANI): Director Jon Favreau and actors Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver took the stage at the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo on Thursday to show off more footage from their upcoming film 'The Mandalorian and Grogu', reported Deadline.

As per the outlet, in the new footage, Weaver's character is teased, along with some action-packed battle scenes against stormtroopers.

The fans also get a first glimpse at Jeremy Allen White as Jabba's son Rotta the Hutt.

The last time the fans caught the footage of the movie was at D23 in Anaheim back in August, reported Deadline.

The clip showed the return of The Empire Strikes Back's AT-ATs stomping in the snow, the crazy voiced tiny alien tech Babu Frick from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and red alien, pointy eared Zeb from Filoni's animated series Star Wars: Rebels, reported Deadline.

The movie is set to release on May 22, 2026.

According to Deadline, 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' is the first Star Wars feature since 'Rise of Skywalker' six years ago.

Meanwhile, the new Star Wars instalment titled 'Star Wars: Starfighter' will have actor Ryan Gosling in the lead role, reported Variety.

It will be directed by Shawn Levy. The film will be eyeing a production start in the fall, and it is set to release on May 28, 2027. (ANI)

