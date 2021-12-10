Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, on Friday, made their first appearance as Mr and Mrs Kaushal post their wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

The two were clicked taking a helicopter charter from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur airport. Several pictures of the newlyweds boarding the helicopter have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the images, Katrina can be seen sporting a yellow colour salwar kameez. Seeing her wearing 'red chooda' made her fans extremely happy.

"Can't take my eyes off them. They are perfect," a fan commented.

"The new bride and groom in the town," another one wrote.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara on Thursday. (ANI)

