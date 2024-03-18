Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Singer Nick Jonas was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday.

He made a stylish entry in an all-white look at the airport. He sported a white shirt that he paired with matching pants and sneakers.

This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

Nick arrived in India a few days after his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie touched down in the country.

Priyanka has been in India for her work commitments.

She recently launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. For the launch, she teamed a luxury reptile-inspired piece with an embroidered bralette and floor-sweeping pants by Anamika Khanna, as well as gold stiletto sandals. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand.

She also made heads turn with her presence at Bvlgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration in Mumbai. Priyanka opted for a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a bustier blouse. She wore matching hued heels to complement her look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

Speaking about the project, Priyanka shared, "It's just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country--I was very honoured."

Speaking about the relatability of the narrative, she added, "I have always loved tigers, and I feel a kinship with the female tiger--I feel very protective of my family. Ambar's journey is something I think every mom would really relate to."

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

