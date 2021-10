Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): With filming underway in Montana on the Western 'Butcher's Crossing', Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage seems to be giving audiences another fun character to add to his long list of iconic roles.

According to Deadline, Cage is portraying a buffalo hunter, Miller, in the film, which is being directed by Gabe Polsky. The first image of Cage as Miller has been released.

If the image is anything close to how the film turns out, audiences can expect another wild ride on this next Cage project.

In the photo, a bald, bearded Cage is seen adorned in heavy western-style pelts and what appears to be a scar on his left cheek that may allude to some fighting or hunting that his character has been doing.

The movie's plot is about a young Harvard dropout who seeks his destiny out West by tying his fate to a team of buffalo hunters led by Miller.

Together, they embark on a harrowing journey risking life and sanity. The title refers to the small Kansas town where the two intersect in the novel's story, which is set in the 1870s, as per Deadline. (ANI)

